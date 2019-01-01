QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
FlexiInternational Software Inc develops, markets, and supports back-office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries. Flexi solutions deliver important benefits to companies in various lines of business such as Mortgage Banking, Security and Commodity Brokers, Pension, Health and Welfare Funds, Holding Firms, Leasing, Credit Card Processing, and Asset Management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FlexiInternational Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FlexiInternational (FLXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexiInternational (OTCEM: FLXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexiInternational's (FLXI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexiInternational.

Q

What is the target price for FlexiInternational (FLXI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexiInternational

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexiInternational (FLXI)?

A

The stock price for FlexiInternational (OTCEM: FLXI) is $0.3 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:31:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlexiInternational (FLXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FlexiInternational.

Q

When is FlexiInternational (OTCEM:FLXI) reporting earnings?

A

FlexiInternational does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexiInternational (FLXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexiInternational.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexiInternational (FLXI) operate in?

A

FlexiInternational is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.