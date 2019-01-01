ñol

Flower One Hldgs
(OTCQX:FLOOF)
0.0307
00
At close: May 27
0.031
0.0003[0.98%]
PreMarket: 8:41AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 452.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 217K
Mkt Cap13.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Flower One Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 29

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$14.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$14.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Flower One Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Flower One Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF) reporting earnings?
A

Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 29, 2021 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Flower One Hldgs’s (OTCQX:FLOOF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $534.2K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

