Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 29
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$14.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$14.1M
Earnings History
Flower One Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF) reporting earnings?
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 29, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Flower One Hldgs’s (OTCQX:FLOOF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $534.2K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
