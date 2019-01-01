QQQ
Range
9.73 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
301.9K/66.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.57 - 10.02
Mkt Cap
350M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.73
P/E
-
EPS
1.41
Shares
35.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 8:20AM
Flame Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Flame Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flame Acquisition (FLME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flame Acquisition (NYSE: FLME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flame Acquisition's (FLME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flame Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Flame Acquisition (FLME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flame Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Flame Acquisition (FLME)?

A

The stock price for Flame Acquisition (NYSE: FLME) is $9.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flame Acquisition (FLME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flame Acquisition.

Q

When is Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) reporting earnings?

A

Flame Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flame Acquisition (FLME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flame Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Flame Acquisition (FLME) operate in?

A

Flame Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.