Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.09/0.45%
52 Wk
19.64 - 28.24
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
9.99
Open
-
P/E
23.22
EPS
-3.77
Shares
77.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fuji Oil Co Ltd is engaged in the business of importing crude oil, refining of oil and production, processing, storage, export, and sales of petroleum products and petrochemical products. Japan generates maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fuji Oil Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuji Oil Co (FJLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuji Oil Co (OTCPK: FJLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fuji Oil Co's (FJLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fuji Oil Co.

Q

What is the target price for Fuji Oil Co (FJLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fuji Oil Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuji Oil Co (FJLLF)?

A

The stock price for Fuji Oil Co (OTCPK: FJLLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fuji Oil Co (FJLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuji Oil Co.

Q

When is Fuji Oil Co (OTCPK:FJLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Fuji Oil Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fuji Oil Co (FJLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuji Oil Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuji Oil Co (FJLLF) operate in?

A

Fuji Oil Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.