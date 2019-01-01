QQQ
Fission 3.0 Corp is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin. Fission 3.0 currently has 14 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R, and Hurricane deposits.

Fission 3.0 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fission 3.0 (FISOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fission 3.0 (OTCQB: FISOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fission 3.0's (FISOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fission 3.0.

Q

What is the target price for Fission 3.0 (FISOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fission 3.0

Q

Current Stock Price for Fission 3.0 (FISOF)?

A

The stock price for Fission 3.0 (OTCQB: FISOF) is $0.1055 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fission 3.0 (FISOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fission 3.0.

Q

When is Fission 3.0 (OTCQB:FISOF) reporting earnings?

A

Fission 3.0 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fission 3.0 (FISOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fission 3.0.

Q

What sector and industry does Fission 3.0 (FISOF) operate in?

A

Fission 3.0 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.