Financial Institutions
(NASDAQ:FISI)
27.99
00
At close: May 27
27.99
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low26.22 - 34.43
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15M / 15.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 51.7K
Mkt Cap428.2M
P/E6.3
50d Avg. Price28.91
Div / Yield1.16/4.14%
Payout Ratio24.77
EPS0.94
Total Float15M

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI), Dividends

Financial Institutions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Financial Institutions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.63%

Annual Dividend

$1.16

Last Dividend

Mar 18

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Financial Institutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Financial Institutions (FISI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Financial Institutions (FISI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Financial Institutions ($FISI) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Financial Institutions (FISI) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Financial Institutions (FISI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Financial Institutions (FISI) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.29

Q
What is the dividend yield for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)?
A

The most current yield for Financial Institutions (FISI) is 4.27% and is payable next on July 5, 2022

