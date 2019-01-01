Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), Dividends

Fidelity National Info issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fidelity National Info generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
The next dividend payout for Fidelity National Info ($FIS) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Fidelity National Info (FIS) shares by June 10, 2022
The next dividend for Fidelity National Info (FIS) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.47
The most current yield for Fidelity National Info (FIS) is 1.83% and is payable next on June 24, 2022
