Fidelity National Info
(NYSE:FIS)
105.16
0.96[0.92%]
At close: May 27
105.16
00
After Hours: 4:34PM EDT
Day High/Low104 - 105.53
52 Week High/Low85 - 152.2
Open / Close104.36 / 105.16
Float / Outstanding609.4M / 610.8M
Vol / Avg.3.1M / 3.7M
Mkt Cap64.2B
P/E71.54
50d Avg. Price99.71
Div / Yield1.88/1.79%
Payout Ratio111.56
EPS0.2
Total Float609.4M

Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), Dividends

Fidelity National Info issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fidelity National Info generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.72%

Annual Dividend

$1.88

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fidelity National Info Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fidelity National Info (FIS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 21, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Fidelity National Info (FIS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Fidelity National Info ($FIS) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Fidelity National Info (FIS) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Fidelity National Info (FIS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Fidelity National Info (FIS) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.47

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS)?
A

The most current yield for Fidelity National Info (FIS) is 1.83% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

