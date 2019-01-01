QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
29.25 - 29.76
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.71/2.40%
52 Wk
22.1 - 32.23
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
38.22
Open
29.76
P/E
16.76
EPS
0.65
Shares
157.8M
Outstanding
Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery. The company operates in Canada, South America, UK and Ireland, and others.

Finning International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Finning International (FINGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Finning International (OTCPK: FINGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Finning International's (FINGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Finning International.

Q

What is the target price for Finning International (FINGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Finning International

Q

Current Stock Price for Finning International (FINGF)?

A

The stock price for Finning International (OTCPK: FINGF) is $29.245 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:56:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Finning International (FINGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 18, 2006.

Q

When is Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF) reporting earnings?

A

Finning International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Finning International (FINGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Finning International.

Q

What sector and industry does Finning International (FINGF) operate in?

A

Finning International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.