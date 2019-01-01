ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Finning International
(OTCPK:FINGF)
26.628
00
At close: May 27
24.7407
-1.8873[-7.09%]
After Hours: 5:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low22.1 - 32.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 156.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap4.2B
P/E14.17
50d Avg. Price28.91
Div / Yield0.74/2.76%
Payout Ratio36.51
EPS0.59
Total Float-

Finning International (OTC:FINGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Finning International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Finning International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Finning International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Finning International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Finning International

Q
What were Finning International’s (OTCPK:FINGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Finning International

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.