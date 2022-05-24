Finning Bags Mining Contracts In Canada, Chile

Finning International Inc. FTT FINGF received awards for mining contracts in Western Canada and Chile. Financial terms were not disclosed.

FTT’s Canadian operation agreed with Artemis Gold Inc. to supply Caterpillar, Inc. CAT mining equipment to the Blackwater Gold Project in British Columbia.

The South American operation received a notice of award from Chilean state-owned copper producer, Codelco, to provide Caterpillar electric drive trucks to the Ministro Hales copper mine in northern Chile.

In Western Canada, FTT will deliver primary and ancillary Caterpillar mining fleets to Artemis’ Blackwater Gold Project and product support over five years.

In Chile, FTT will deliver 13 Caterpillar 798AC electric drive off-highway trucks to Codelco’s Ministro Hales open-pit copper mine and support the fleet under a 10-year maintenance and repair contract.

Price Action: FTT shares are trading higher by 2.40% at C$32.87 on TSX and FINGF lower by 1.24% at $25.53 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company