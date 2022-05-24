QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Finning Bags Mining Contracts In Canada, Chile

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 3:13 PM | 1 min read

Finning International Inc. FTT FINGF received awards for mining contracts in Western Canada and Chile. Financial terms were not disclosed.

FTT’s Canadian operation agreed with Artemis Gold Inc. to supply Caterpillar, Inc. CAT mining equipment to the Blackwater Gold Project in British Columbia.

The South American operation received a notice of award from Chilean state-owned copper producer, Codelco, to provide Caterpillar electric drive trucks to the Ministro Hales copper mine in northern Chile.

In Western Canada, FTT will deliver primary and ancillary Caterpillar mining fleets to Artemis’ Blackwater Gold Project and product support over five years.

In Chile, FTT will deliver 13 Caterpillar 798AC electric drive off-highway trucks to Codelco’s Ministro Hales open-pit copper mine and support the fleet under a 10-year maintenance and repair contract.

Price Action: FTT shares are trading higher by 2.40% at C$32.87 on TSX and FINGF lower by 1.24% at $25.53 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaNews