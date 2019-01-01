QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
First High-School Education Group Co Ltd is an operator of private high schools in Western China. It promotes the reform of middle school education and teaching with the concept of double first-class university construction, introducing talents from double first-rate universities to strengthen the construction of middle school teachers, and continues to promote the connotative and high-quality development of middle school education.

Earnings

REV

Analyst Ratings

First High-School Edu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First High-School Edu (FHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First High-School Edu (NYSE: FHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First High-School Edu's (FHS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First High-School Edu (FHS) stock?

A

The latest price target for First High-School Edu (NYSE: FHS) was reported by Benchmark on May 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting FHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 532.18% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First High-School Edu (FHS)?

A

The stock price for First High-School Edu (NYSE: FHS) is $1.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First High-School Edu (FHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First High-School Edu.

Q

When is First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) reporting earnings?

A

First High-School Edu’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 4, 2022.

Q

Is First High-School Edu (FHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First High-School Edu.

Q

What sector and industry does First High-School Edu (FHS) operate in?

A

First High-School Edu is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.