Range
3.76 - 3.88
Vol / Avg.
5.7K/22.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 7
Mkt Cap
141.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.88
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
37M
Outstanding
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp is an independent adult-use cannabis retailer focused on the Canadian market and international expansion opportunities. The company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, retailing while the Hifyrea digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The company is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. It operates in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

Fire & Flower Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX: FFLWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fire & Flower Holdings's (FFLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fire & Flower Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fire & Flower Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)?

A

The stock price for Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX: FFLWF) is $3.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fire & Flower Holdings.

Q

When is Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX:FFLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Fire & Flower Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fire & Flower Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) operate in?

A

Fire & Flower Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.