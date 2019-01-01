Fire & Flower Holdings Corp is an independent adult-use cannabis retailer focused on the Canadian market and international expansion opportunities. The company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, retailing while the Hifyrea digital platform connects consumers with cannabis products. The company is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. It operates in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.