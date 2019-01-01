QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
6.9K/17.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
10.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
59.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Energy Metals Ltd is involved in the business of the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company's projects include Augustus Lithium Property, Titan Gold Property, Kokanee Creek Gold Property and Scramble Mine Property.

Analyst Ratings

First Energy Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Energy Metals (FEMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Energy Metals (OTCQB: FEMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Energy Metals's (FEMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Energy Metals.

Q

What is the target price for First Energy Metals (FEMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Energy Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for First Energy Metals (FEMFF)?

A

The stock price for First Energy Metals (OTCQB: FEMFF) is $0.18 last updated Today at 7:55:32 PM.

Q

Does First Energy Metals (FEMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Energy Metals.

Q

When is First Energy Metals (OTCQB:FEMFF) reporting earnings?

A

First Energy Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Energy Metals (FEMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Energy Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does First Energy Metals (FEMFF) operate in?

A

First Energy Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.