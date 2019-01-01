QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.1 - 20.1
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
10.95
Shares
128.2M
Outstanding
SC Fondul Proprietatea SA is a closed-ended investment company. The fund's investment objective is the maximization of returns and per-share capital appreciation through investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities.

Analyst Ratings

Fondul Proprietatea Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fondul Proprietatea (FDLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fondul Proprietatea (OTCPK: FDLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fondul Proprietatea's (FDLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fondul Proprietatea.

Q

What is the target price for Fondul Proprietatea (FDLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fondul Proprietatea

Q

Current Stock Price for Fondul Proprietatea (FDLPF)?

A

The stock price for Fondul Proprietatea (OTCPK: FDLPF) is $20.1 last updated Wed Mar 31 2021 14:23:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fondul Proprietatea (FDLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fondul Proprietatea.

Q

When is Fondul Proprietatea (OTCPK:FDLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Fondul Proprietatea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fondul Proprietatea (FDLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fondul Proprietatea.

Q

What sector and industry does Fondul Proprietatea (FDLPF) operate in?

A

Fondul Proprietatea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.