QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Trust Dynamic
(NYSE:FDEU)
12.29
0.20[1.65%]
At close: May 27
11.49
-0.8000[-6.51%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low12.19 - 12.32
52 Week High/Low10.92 - 14.13
Open / Close12.28 / 12.29
Float / Outstanding8.3M / 17.2M
Vol / Avg.15.2K / 43.2K
Mkt Cap211.8M
P/E5.61
50d Avg. Price12.15
Div / Yield0.72/5.86%
Payout Ratio32.88
EPS-
Total Float8.3M

First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU), Dividends

First Trust Dynamic issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Trust Dynamic generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.71%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

May 3

Next Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Trust Dynamic Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 23, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Trust Dynamic ($FDEU) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU)?
A

The most current yield for First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) is 6.20% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

