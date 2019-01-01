QQQ
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing a majority of its managed assets in a portfolio of equity securities of European companies of any market capitalization including common and preferred stocks that pay dividends, depositary receipts, and real estate investment trusts.

First Trust Dynamic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Trust Dynamic's (FDEU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Dynamic.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust Dynamic

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Dynamic (FDEU)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) is $12.98 last updated Today at 8:59:50 PM.

Q

Does First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Dynamic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Dynamic.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Dynamic (FDEU) operate in?

A

First Trust Dynamic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.