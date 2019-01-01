Fission Uranium (OTC:FCUUF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fission Uranium (OTCQX: FCUUF) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.60 expecting FCUUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 158.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fission Uranium (OTCQX: FCUUF) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Fission Uranium maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fission Uranium, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fission Uranium was filed on September 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fission Uranium (FCUUF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $0.80 to $1.60. The current price Fission Uranium (FCUUF) is trading at is $0.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
