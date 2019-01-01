|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FCR Immobilien (OTCPK: FCRIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FCR Immobilien.
There is no analysis for FCR Immobilien
The stock price for FCR Immobilien (OTCPK: FCRIF) is $18 last updated Thu Mar 04 2021 20:45:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FCR Immobilien.
FCR Immobilien does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FCR Immobilien.
FCR Immobilien is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.