FCR Immobilien AG is a German-based company investing in real estate properties. The company mainly invests in shopping and retail parks in Germany. Its portfolio consists of approximately 78 properties. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany.

FCR Immobilien Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FCR Immobilien (FCRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FCR Immobilien (OTCPK: FCRIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FCR Immobilien's (FCRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FCR Immobilien.

Q

What is the target price for FCR Immobilien (FCRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FCR Immobilien

Q

Current Stock Price for FCR Immobilien (FCRIF)?

A

The stock price for FCR Immobilien (OTCPK: FCRIF) is $18 last updated Thu Mar 04 2021 20:45:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FCR Immobilien (FCRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FCR Immobilien.

Q

When is FCR Immobilien (OTCPK:FCRIF) reporting earnings?

A

FCR Immobilien does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FCR Immobilien (FCRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FCR Immobilien.

Q

What sector and industry does FCR Immobilien (FCRIF) operate in?

A

FCR Immobilien is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.