Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp is a Canadian financial provider. It acts as a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine, and equity investments. The company provides construction, equity and conventional real estate finance for include residential houses, small multi-family residential properties, mixed-use residential and others to the builder, developer, and real estate owner marketplace along with a high level of personal service to real estate investors. Also, it provides loan servicing, asset management, and related investment services. The company's revenue mainly comprises Interest and fee income and commission fees.