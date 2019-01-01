ñol

Firm Cap Mortgage Inv
(OTCPK:FCMGF)
10.52
00
At close: Apr 28
10.73
0.2100[2.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.31 - 12.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 34.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap362.8M
P/E14.38
50d Avg. Price10.52
Div / Yield0.72/6.84%
Payout Ratio99.79
EPS0.23
Total Float-

Firm Cap Mortgage Inv (OTC:FCMGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Firm Cap Mortgage Inv reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$8.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Firm Cap Mortgage Inv using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Firm Cap Mortgage Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is Firm Cap Mortgage Inv (OTCPK:FCMGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Firm Cap Mortgage Inv

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Firm Cap Mortgage Inv (OTCPK:FCMGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Firm Cap Mortgage Inv

Q
What were Firm Cap Mortgage Inv’s (OTCPK:FCMGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Firm Cap Mortgage Inv

