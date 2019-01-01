Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fortune Brands Home
Fortune Brands Home Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $95.00 expecting FBHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.96% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Fortune Brands Home maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fortune Brands Home, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fortune Brands Home was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fortune Brands Home (FBHS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $90.00 to $95.00. The current price Fortune Brands Home (FBHS) is trading at is $70.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.