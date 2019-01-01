Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Dividends

Diamondback Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Diamondback Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Diamondback Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.35 on May 23, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Diamondback Energy (FANG). The last dividend payout was on May 23, 2022 and was $2.35
There are no upcoming dividends for Diamondback Energy (FANG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.35 on May 23, 2022
Diamondback Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Diamondback Energy (FANG) was $2.35 and was paid out next on May 23, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.