Diamondback Energy
(NASDAQ:FANG)
152.66
6.23[4.25%]
At close: May 27
153.40
0.7400[0.48%]
After Hours: 6:44PM EDT
Day High/Low145.46 - 153.07
52 Week High/Low65.93 - 153.07
Open / Close146.02 / 152.66
Float / Outstanding156.1M / 177.6M
Vol / Avg.3M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap27.1B
P/E9.96
50d Avg. Price135.89
Div / Yield2.8/1.83%
Payout Ratio12.72
EPS4.39
Total Float156.1M

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Dividends

Diamondback Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Diamondback Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Diamondback Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Diamondback Energy (FANG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diamondback Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.35 on May 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Diamondback Energy (FANG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diamondback Energy (FANG). The last dividend payout was on May 23, 2022 and was $2.35

Q
How much per share is the next Diamondback Energy (FANG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diamondback Energy (FANG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.35 on May 23, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)?
A

Diamondback Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Diamondback Energy (FANG) was $2.35 and was paid out next on May 23, 2022.

