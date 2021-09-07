3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

The Trade: ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Director James Huang acquired a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $1.71. To acquire these shares, it cost $171,000.00.

What’s Happening: ZIOPHARM, last month, reported Q2 earnings results.

What ZIOPHARM Oncology Does: ZIOPHARM Oncology is a biotechnology company that acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapies.

EVO Transportation & Energy Services

The Trade: EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Inc. (OTC: EVOA) Chief Administrative Officer R. Scott Wheeler acquired a total of 70000 shares shares at an average price of $2.50. The insider spent $150,000.00 to buy those shares. The insider also sold a total of 60000 shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares tumbled 60% over the previous six months.

What EVO Transportation Does: EVO Transportation & Energy Services is a holding company based in Peoria, Arizona. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of acquiring, building and operating public and private CNG fueling stations.

RocketFuel Blockchain

The Trade: RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) Chief Technology Officer Rohan Hall acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $1.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,300.00.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have tumbled around 32% since the start of the year.

What RocketFuel Blockchain Does: RocketFuel Blockchain is a development-stage company that is in the process of developing check-out systems based upon blockchain technology and designed to increase speed, security, and ease of use.