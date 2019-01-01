QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Equitrans acquired EQM Midstream in mid-2020, consolidating the midstream family. Equitrans now own EQM assets directly versus just unit ownership. EQM Midstream provides gathering, transmission, and water services to primarily Appalachian producers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.110-0.070 -0.1800
REV330.880M246.672M-84.208M

Equitrans Midstream Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equitrans Midstream's (ETRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) was reported by UBS on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting ETRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.20% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)?

A

The stock price for Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) is $6.285 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) reporting earnings?

A

Equitrans Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equitrans Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) operate in?

A

Equitrans Midstream is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.