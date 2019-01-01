QQQ
Range
0.52 - 0.52
Vol / Avg.
1K/19.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 1.34
Mkt Cap
33.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
65.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
E79 Resources Corp is a resource exploration company focused on the exploration of its Golden Girl Property in British Columbia. It has also acquired the Beaufort and Myrtleford projects located in Victoria, Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

E79 Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E79 Resources (ESVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E79 Resources (OTCQB: ESVNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E79 Resources's (ESVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E79 Resources.

Q

What is the target price for E79 Resources (ESVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for E79 Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for E79 Resources (ESVNF)?

A

The stock price for E79 Resources (OTCQB: ESVNF) is $0.5152 last updated Today at 3:59:07 PM.

Q

Does E79 Resources (ESVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for E79 Resources.

Q

When is E79 Resources (OTCQB:ESVNF) reporting earnings?

A

E79 Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E79 Resources (ESVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E79 Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does E79 Resources (ESVNF) operate in?

A

E79 Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.