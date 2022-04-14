QQQ
RBC Capital Bumps Up Ensign Energy Services Price Target By 85%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 1:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Ensign Energy Services Inc ESI ESVIF has been upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform, with the price target raised to C$6 from C$3.35 by RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey.
  • The analyst believes the risk/reward equation has moved in the company's favor as global rig counts increase and North American rig utilization tightens. 
  • Mackey says that Ensign should generate meaningful FCF in the next upcycle, through revenue and margin expansion coupled with relatively limited new capital investment.
  • Price Action: ESI shares are trading lower by 0.89% on TSX at C$4.45, and ESVIF is lower by 3.25% at $3.45 on the last check Thursday.

