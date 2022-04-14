RBC Capital Bumps Up Ensign Energy Services Price Target By 85%

by

has been upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform, with the price target raised to C$6 from C$3.35 by analyst Keith Mackey. The analyst believes the risk/reward equation has moved in the company's favor as global rig counts increase and North American rig utilization tightens.

Mackey says that Ensign should generate meaningful FCF in the next upcycle, through revenue and margin expansion coupled with relatively limited new capital investment.

Price Action: ESI shares are trading lower by 0.89% on TSX at C$4.45, and ESVIF is lower by 3.25% at $3.45 on the last check Thursday.

