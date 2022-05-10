QQQ
RBC Capital Boosts Ensign Energy Services Price Target By 8%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 2:18 PM | 1 min read
  • Ensign Energy Services Inc ESI ESVIF price target has been raised to C$6.50 from C$6 by RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey.
  • The analyst maintained the Outperform, Speculative Risk rating on the shares.
  • Mackey stated that Ensign's 1Q22 results were in line with estimates, and the company modestly improved its financial liquidity through the disposition of idle rig assets.
  • The analyst expects 2H22 to shape up favorably as Ensign's rig contract book steps into higher leading-edge pricing.
  • Mackey increased the 2022/23 EBITDA estimates by 5%.
  • RelatedRBC Capital Bumps Up Ensign Energy Services Price Target By 85%
  • Price Action: ESI shares are trading lower by 0.26% at C$3.88 on TSX on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst Ratings