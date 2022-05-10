RBC Capital Boosts Ensign Energy Services Price Target By 8%

by

Ensign Energy Services Inc ESI ESVIF price target has been raised to C$6.50 from C$6 by RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey.

Mackey stated that Ensign's 1Q22 results were in line with estimates, and the company modestly improved its financial liquidity through the disposition of idle rig assets.

The analyst expects 2H22 to shape up favorably as Ensign's rig contract book steps into higher leading-edge pricing.

Mackey increased the 2022/23 EBITDA estimates by 5%.

