RBC Capital Boosts Ensign Energy Services Price Target By 8%

- Ensign Energy Services Inc ESI ESVIF price target has been raised to C$6.50 from C$6 by RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey.
- The analyst maintained the Outperform, Speculative Risk rating on the shares.
- Mackey stated that Ensign's 1Q22 results were in line with estimates, and the company modestly improved its financial liquidity through the disposition of idle rig assets.
- The analyst expects 2H22 to shape up favorably as Ensign's rig contract book steps into higher leading-edge pricing.
- Mackey increased the 2022/23 EBITDA estimates by 5%.
- Price Action: ESI shares are trading lower by 0.26% at C$3.88 on TSX on the last check Tuesday.
