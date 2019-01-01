QQQ
ES Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company, which offers financial services. It offers a full line of checking, deposit and loan products tailored to meet the specific needs of the customers and businesses. The company serves in the geographically region of Hudson Valley Region, New York Metro Area, and beyond.

ES Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ES Bancshares (ESBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ES Bancshares (OTCQX: ESBS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ES Bancshares's (ESBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ES Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for ES Bancshares (ESBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ES Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for ES Bancshares (ESBS)?

A

The stock price for ES Bancshares (OTCQX: ESBS) is $5.4 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does ES Bancshares (ESBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ES Bancshares.

Q

When is ES Bancshares (OTCQX:ESBS) reporting earnings?

A

ES Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ES Bancshares (ESBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ES Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does ES Bancshares (ESBS) operate in?

A

ES Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.