Ero Copper To Drive 'Strongest Production, EBITDA Growth': Analyst

Shares of Ero Copper Corp ERO were climbing in early trading on Monday.

The Tucumã project ramp-up and lower average unit costs could enable the company to drive "the strongest production and EBITDA growth in our coverage, according to Goldman Sachs.

Analyst Marcio Farid initiated coverage of with a Buy rating and price target of $19.

The Vancouver-based company could generate production and EBITDA growth of 97% and 140% in 2025 and of 112% and 190% in 2026, respectively, Farid said in the initiation note.

In an environment in which copper growth is becoming "more scarce and expensive," Ero seems poised to benefit from "low cost production growth with light capital (JV approach) and relatively low risk," he added.

"Ero Copper is well positioned to benefit from increasing investor preference for pure copper players, especially now that it has delivered on its key Tucumã project, bringing more scale and improving risk perception," the analyst further wrote.

ERO Price Action: Ero shares had risen by 0.53% to $15.30 at the time of publication on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock