Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Epizyme missed estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was up $1.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Epizyme's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.48 -0.62 -0.58 EPS Actual -0.49 -0.64 -0.63 -0.69 Revenue Estimate 18.63M 13.18M 8.72M 6.56M Revenue Actual 11.58M 5.20M 13.01M 7.63M

