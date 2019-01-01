ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Empower Clinics
(OTCQB:EPWCF)
0.0701
-0.0036[-4.88%]
At close: May 27
0.285
0.2149[306.56%]
After Hours: 9:03AM EDT
Day High/Low0.07 - 0.08
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.65
Open / Close0.08 / 0.07
Float / Outstanding329.9M / 333.4M
Vol / Avg.37.6K / 43.5K
Mkt Cap23.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Empower Clinics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$405.7K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Empower Clinics using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Empower Clinics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Empower Clinics (OTCQB:EPWCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Empower Clinics

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Empower Clinics (OTCQB:EPWCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Empower Clinics

Q
What were Empower Clinics’s (OTCQB:EPWCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Empower Clinics

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.