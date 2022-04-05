Empower Clinics Launches COVID-19 Testing Solutions For Cruise Line Travel In Vancouver

Empower Clinics Inc. EPWCF CBDT(Frankfurt:8EC) launched its COVID-19 testing solutions for cruise travel passengers in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The launch follows the February 10th 2022 announcement of a signed memorandum of understanding for healthcare services, COVID-19 testing and logistics management with Ceres Terminals Canada., the operator of the cruise ship terminal at Canada Place. During the 2019 cruise ship season, Ceres handled almost 1.1 million passengers and 300 vessels at the cruise terminal.

"As a proud Vancouver company, we are honored to play a part in the safe return of the cruise ship industry to our city," stated Steven McAuley, chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We have worked closely with CERES for over 18 months, our teams have worked tirelessly and with patience to understand the needs of cruise ship companies in these new times. Together securing logistics, talent and technology to offer a high-quality and convenient solution to their passengers. The launch of this custom Canadian solution for the cruise ship industry builds on past bespoke COVID-19 solutions delivered to clients in the U.S. and demonstrates Empower's ability to be responsive, agile and comprehensive in our service delivery."

Photo: Courtesy of Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

