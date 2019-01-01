ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eaton Vance
(NYSE:EOI)
16.16
0.44[2.80%]
At close: May 27
18.96
2.8000[17.33%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low15.82 - 16.16
52 Week High/Low14.73 - 20.34
Open / Close15.82 / 16.08
Float / Outstanding- / 40.1M
Vol / Avg.104.1K / 94.4K
Mkt Cap647.7M
P/E8.65
50d Avg. Price17.08
Div / Yield1.31/8.17%
Payout Ratio66.48
EPS-
Total Float-

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI), Dividends

Eaton Vance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eaton Vance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.02%

Annual Dividend

$1.308

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eaton Vance Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eaton Vance (EOI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eaton Vance. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eaton Vance (EOI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Eaton Vance ($EOI) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eaton Vance (EOI) shares by May 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Eaton Vance (EOI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Eaton Vance (EOI) will be on May 23, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI)?
A

Eaton Vance has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eaton Vance (EOI) was $0.11 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.