Enservco (AMEX:ENSV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 15
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$3M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$3M
Earnings History
Enservco Questions & Answers
When is Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) reporting earnings?
Enservco (ENSV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 15, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enservco (AMEX:ENSV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.45, which hit the estimate of $-0.45.
What were Enservco’s (AMEX:ENSV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.1M, which beat the estimate of $4.8M.
