Enea AB is a leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The firm's focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for the mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives when they use mobile phones and connect to the internet. Enea also has a global services organization that develops software on assignments from customers that have operations in industries with strict requirements on performance and reliability.