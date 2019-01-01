QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.75 - 27.11
Mkt Cap
582.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.33
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Enea AB is a leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The firm's focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for the mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives when they use mobile phones and connect to the internet. Enea also has a global services organization that develops software on assignments from customers that have operations in industries with strict requirements on performance and reliability.

Analyst Ratings

Enea Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enea (ENEKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enea (OTCGM: ENEKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enea's (ENEKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enea.

Q

What is the target price for Enea (ENEKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enea

Q

Current Stock Price for Enea (ENEKF)?

A

The stock price for Enea (OTCGM: ENEKF) is $27.11 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 14:30:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enea (ENEKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enea.

Q

When is Enea (OTCGM:ENEKF) reporting earnings?

A

Enea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enea (ENEKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enea.

Q

What sector and industry does Enea (ENEKF) operate in?

A

Enea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.