QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Enbridge
(NYSE:ENB)
46.20
0.35[0.76%]
At close: May 27
46.12
-0.0800[-0.17%]
After Hours: 6:54PM EDT
Day High/Low45.94 - 46.44
52 Week High/Low36.21 - 47.42
Open / Close45.99 / 46.2
Float / Outstanding2B / 2B
Vol / Avg.5.7M / 4.3M
Mkt Cap93.6B
P/E20.57
50d Avg. Price45.18
Div / Yield2.63/5.69%
Payout Ratio116.84
EPS0.95
Total Float2B

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Dividends

Enbridge issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Enbridge generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.84%

Annual Dividend

$3.44

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Enbridge Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Enbridge (ENB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enbridge. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.86 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Enbridge (ENB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Enbridge ($ENB) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Enbridge (ENB) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Enbridge (ENB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Enbridge (ENB) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.86

Q
What is the dividend yield for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)?
A

Enbridge has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Enbridge (ENB) was $0.86 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

