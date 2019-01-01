ñol

Eastman Chemical
(NYSE:EMN)
109.60
1.63[1.51%]
At close: May 27
109.63
0.0300[0.03%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low108.36 - 109.84
52 Week High/Low98.24 - 130.47
Open / Close108.48 / 109.63
Float / Outstanding112.2M / 128.9M
Vol / Avg.816K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap14.1B
P/E18.09
50d Avg. Price107.1
Div / Yield3.04/2.77%
Payout Ratio47.85
EPS1.82
Total Float112.2M

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), Dividends

Eastman Chemical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eastman Chemical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.51%

Annual Dividend

$3.04

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eastman Chemical Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eastman Chemical (EMN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eastman Chemical (EMN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Eastman Chemical ($EMN) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eastman Chemical (EMN) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Eastman Chemical (EMN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Eastman Chemical (EMN) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.76

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)?
A

The most current yield for Eastman Chemical (EMN) is 2.81% and is payable next on July 8, 2022

