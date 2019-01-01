QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases. The company's commercial product is Endari, an oral pharmaceutical grade L-glutamine treatment indicated to reduce acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. Its products in the pipeline include Diverticulosis and Cell Sheet Engineering.

Emmaus Life Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMAW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Emmaus Life Sciences's (EMMAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emmaus Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emmaus Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMAW)?

A

The stock price for Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMAW) is $0.0251 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:58:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emmaus Life Sciences.

Q

When is Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC:EMMAW) reporting earnings?

A

Emmaus Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emmaus Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMAW) operate in?

A

Emmaus Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTC.