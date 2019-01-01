QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:46AM
Ely Gold Royalties Inc is an exploration and development stage natural resource royalty company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of natural resource projects and royalties. The company is currently focused on purchasing royalties and selling its gold projects, with the potential to generate royalties, in the United States and Canada. It holds an interest in Fenelon property; Isabella Pearl and Jerritt Canyon among other operations.

Ely Gold Royalties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ely Gold Royalties (ELYGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ely Gold Royalties's (ELYGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ely Gold Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Ely Gold Royalties (ELYGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ely Gold Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for Ely Gold Royalties (ELYGF)?

A

The stock price for Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) is $1.02 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 19:58:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ely Gold Royalties (ELYGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ely Gold Royalties.

Q

When is Ely Gold Royalties (OTC:ELYGF) reporting earnings?

A

Ely Gold Royalties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ely Gold Royalties (ELYGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ely Gold Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Ely Gold Royalties (ELYGF) operate in?

A

Ely Gold Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.