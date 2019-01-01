ñol

El Nino Ventures
(OTCPK:ELNOF)
0.0183
00
At close: May 3
0.0223
0.004[21.86%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 67.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 14.8K
Mkt Cap1.2M
P/E29.15
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

El Nino Ventures (OTC:ELNOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

El Nino Ventures reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of El Nino Ventures using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

El Nino Ventures Questions & Answers

Q
When is El Nino Ventures (OTCPK:ELNOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for El Nino Ventures

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for El Nino Ventures (OTCPK:ELNOF)?
A

There are no earnings for El Nino Ventures

Q
What were El Nino Ventures’s (OTCPK:ELNOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for El Nino Ventures

