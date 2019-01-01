QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.8 - 2.85
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 5.2
Mkt Cap
256.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.8
P/E
-
Shares
90M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ELMO Software Ltd provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud-based Human Resources (HR), payroll and expense management solutions. The business operates in two segments, mid-market through the ELMO platform, and small business through the Breathe platform. The company develops, sells, and implements a range of modular software applications to manage human resource-related processes; recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning and development, succession planning, and others. It also provides HR core, a software module for people management, and employee self-service.ELMO has business operations in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Geographically, Australia contributes to the majority of total revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ELMO Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ELMO Software (ELMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ELMO Software (OTCPK: ELMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ELMO Software's (ELMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ELMO Software.

Q

What is the target price for ELMO Software (ELMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ELMO Software

Q

Current Stock Price for ELMO Software (ELMFF)?

A

The stock price for ELMO Software (OTCPK: ELMFF) is $2.85 last updated Today at 8:43:46 PM.

Q

Does ELMO Software (ELMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ELMO Software.

Q

When is ELMO Software (OTCPK:ELMFF) reporting earnings?

A

ELMO Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ELMO Software (ELMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ELMO Software.

Q

What sector and industry does ELMO Software (ELMFF) operate in?

A

ELMO Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.