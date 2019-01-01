ELMO Software Ltd provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud-based Human Resources (HR), payroll and expense management solutions. The business operates in two segments, mid-market through the ELMO platform, and small business through the Breathe platform. The company develops, sells, and implements a range of modular software applications to manage human resource-related processes; recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning and development, succession planning, and others. It also provides HR core, a software module for people management, and employee self-service.ELMO has business operations in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Geographically, Australia contributes to the majority of total revenue.