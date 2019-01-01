ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066
(NYSE:ELC)
24.115
0.475[2.01%]
At close: May 27
24.34
0.2250[0.93%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT

Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (NYSE:ELC), Dividends

Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.16%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Jul 27, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on August 3, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC). The last dividend payout was on August 3, 2018 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on August 3, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (NYSE:ELC)?
A

Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC) was $0.01 and was paid out next on August 3, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.