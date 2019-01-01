Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (NYSE:ELC), Dividends

Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on August 3, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC). The last dividend payout was on August 3, 2018 and was $0.01
There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on August 3, 2018
Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Entergy Louisiana, Inc. Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % Series due September 1, 2066 (ELC) was $0.01 and was paid out next on August 3, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.