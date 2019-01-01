Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ekso Bionics Holdings
Ekso Bionics Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) was reported by Aegis Capital on August 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting EKSO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 371.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Ekso Bionics Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ekso Bionics Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ekso Bionics Holdings was filed on August 3, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 3, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $9.00. The current price Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) is trading at is $1.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.