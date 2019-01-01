ñol

888 Holdings
(OTCPK:EIHDF)
2.38
00
At close: May 24
4.2195
1.8395[77.29%]
After Hours: 8:34AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.19 - 6.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 446.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 10.3K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E13.01
50d Avg. Price2.52
Div / Yield0.15/6.26%
Payout Ratio81.42
EPS-
Total Float-

888 Holdings (OTC:EIHDF), Dividends

888 Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash 888 Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.85%

Annual Dividend

$0.084

Last Dividend

Oct 5, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

888 Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next 888 Holdings (EIHDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 888 Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on October 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own 888 Holdings (EIHDF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 888 Holdings (EIHDF). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next 888 Holdings (EIHDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 888 Holdings (EIHDF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on October 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF)?
A

888 Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for 888 Holdings (EIHDF) was $0.04 and was paid out next on October 31, 2018.

