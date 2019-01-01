QQQ
Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income and gains. The fund seeks to pursue the objectives primarily by investing in a portfolio of U.S. Government and U.S. Agency securities and utilizing an option over-writing strategy in an effort to enhance the fund's distribution rate and total return performance.

Blackrock Enhanced Gov Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Enhanced Gov (EGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE: EGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Enhanced Gov's (EGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Enhanced Gov.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Enhanced Gov (EGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Enhanced Gov

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Enhanced Gov (EGF)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE: EGF) is $11.52 last updated Today at 5:43:54 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Enhanced Gov (EGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Enhanced Gov does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Enhanced Gov (EGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Enhanced Gov.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Enhanced Gov (EGF) operate in?

A

Blackrock Enhanced Gov is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.