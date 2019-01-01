eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics
The latest price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting EFTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 621.65% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR) was provided by Credit Suisse, and eFFECTOR Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) is trading at is $1.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
