eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) reporting earnings?
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $-0.25.
What were eFFECTOR Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:EFTR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $427K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
