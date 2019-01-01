EDP Renovaveis (OTC:EDRVF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EDP Renovaveis
EDP Renovaveis Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK: EDRVF) was reported by Societe Generale on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EDRVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK: EDRVF) was provided by Societe Generale, and EDP Renovaveis downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EDP Renovaveis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EDP Renovaveis was filed on July 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EDP Renovaveis (EDRVF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price EDP Renovaveis (EDRVF) is trading at is $24.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
