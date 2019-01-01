ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
EDP Renovaveis
(OTCPK:EDRVF)
24.6701
00
At close: May 26
21.10
-3.5701[-14.47%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.2 - 28.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 960.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.6K
Mkt Cap23.7B
P/E31.84
50d Avg. Price24.44
Div / Yield0.09/0.38%
Payout Ratio11.03
EPS0.07
Total Float-

EDP Renovaveis (OTC:EDRVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EDP Renovaveis reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$569M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of EDP Renovaveis using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

EDP Renovaveis Questions & Answers

Q
When is EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK:EDRVF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for EDP Renovaveis

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK:EDRVF)?
A

There are no earnings for EDP Renovaveis

Q
What were EDP Renovaveis’s (OTCPK:EDRVF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for EDP Renovaveis

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.