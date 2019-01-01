ñol

Stone Harbor Emerging
(NYSE:EDF)
5.5099
0.0099[0.18%]
At close: May 27
5.26
-0.2499[-4.54%]
After Hours: 8:58AM EDT
Day High/Low5.42 - 5.55
52 Week High/Low5.05 - 8.74
Open / Close5.52 / 5.47
Float / Outstanding16.8M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.52.9K / 62.6K
Mkt Cap92.9M
P/E68.38
50d Avg. Price5.83
Div / Yield0.72/13.16%
Payout Ratio1075
EPS-
Total Float16.8M

Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF), Dividends

Stone Harbor Emerging issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Stone Harbor Emerging generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.0%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

May 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Stone Harbor Emerging Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stone Harbor Emerging. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF). The last dividend payout was on May 20, 2022 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF)?
A

Stone Harbor Emerging has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on May 20, 2022.

